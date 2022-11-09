India's report on human rights to be reviewed by UN member states

New Delhi: India's report outlining its steps towards the promotion and protection of human rights will be taken up for review as part of a mechanism under which UN member states review the human rights performance of fellow states, on Thursday in Geneva, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.



The 41st Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group is being held from November 7-18, 2022 at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, the MEA said in a statement.

During this session, India's National Report for the 4th UPR Cycle will be reviewed on November 10, it said.

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, is leading the Indian delegation that comprises Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India, K M Nataraj, Additional Solicitor General of India and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development, and the NITI Aayog, and Dr Ranbir Singh, Vice Chancellor of

the National Law University, Delhi.