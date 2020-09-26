India's first RRTS train with design speed of 180 kmph unveiled, to have business class

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday unveiled the first look of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train whose design is inspired by Delhi's iconic Lotus Temple and can attain a top speed of 180 kilometres per hour on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said with a radiating stainless steel outer body, the aerodynamic RRTS trains will be lightweight and fully air-conditioned.

They have been designed in such a way that natural sources of light and energy will flow into the trains, the ministry said. Each car will have six automatic plug-in type wide doors, three on each side for ease of access and exit. The business class will have four such doors, two on each side.

An official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) claimed that the RRTS trains will travel at a speed three times faster than the Delhi Metro.

"RRTS trains will also have business class (one coach per train) with spacious, comfortable and reclining seats which will be accessible through a special lounge at the platform-level," the official said.

The official claimed that people travelling on RRTS trains can have an 'airplane-like' experience as the coaches will have all modern facilities which are available inside a passenger aircraft.

The 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is the first RRTS corridor being implemented in India. The commute time from Delhi to Meerut will be reduced to less than an hour from the current 3-4 hours by road, the official said. The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022 and will be put into public use after extensive trials.

The 17-km priority corridor of Delhi-Merrut RRTS from Sahibabad to Duhai will be operational in 2023 and the entire corridor will be operational in 2025, the official said.

"Delhi's iconic Lotus Temple is an epitome of sustainability as its design allows flow of natural sources of light and air circulation. On similar lines, RRTS rolling stock will have lighting and temperature control systems to enhance passenger experience with less energy consumption," a statement stated. The NCRTC, which is executing India's first RRTS, will procure 30 train sets of six cars each for operating regional rail services on the entire corridor and ten train sets of three cars each for operating local transit services in Meerut.

The entire rolling stock for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be manufactured at Bombardier's Savli plant in Gujarat, it said.

The trains have been designed while keeping in mind the high-acceleration and deceleration that they will need to undergo given the maximum operational speed of 160 kmph and stations at every 5-10 km.