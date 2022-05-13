India's first 'Amrit Sarovar' inaugurated in UP's Rampur
Rampur (UP): The country's first "Amrit Sarovar" was inaugurated by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh at Patwai in Rampur on Friday, with Singh asserting that work is on at a rapid pace to construct 75 such ponds in every district of the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for every district to have 75 ponds (Amrit Sarovar) during the 75th anniversary of India's independence, described as "Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal", to give a boost to water conservation and environment.
Naqvi said participation and cooperation of people and promptness of the panchayat and district administration has played an important role in creating the pond in a very short time, noting that Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme had mentioned about the work as well.
The pond will not only help in protecting environment and conserving water but will also be an attraction for people of the nearby areas. Besides food court, fountains and lighting and other amusements, boating has also been made available there, he said.
Singh said this is an example as to how big changes can be brought by the coordination and cooperation between the government and the society.
