India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5,66,840, Tamil Nadu surpasses Delhi in case count

New Delhi: With 18,522 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



Recording nearly 4,000 cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has surpassed Delhi to regain the second spot among the list of worst-hit states by the pandemic, while Karnataka also recorded more than 1,100 overtaking Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra remained the highest contributor to the single day rise, registering over 5,200 coronavirus infections. Delhi saw an increase of 2,084 cases.

The number of active cases stands at 2,15,125, while 3,34,821 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

"Thus, around 59.07 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.