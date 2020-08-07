Indians up fitness game, ward off Corona blues and also boost industry

New Delhi: Nikita Verma sweats it out in her online pilates class, her mother swears by her early morning yoga session and her foodie father and brother can be seen burning calories as they pedal their way through the streets at night on their new bikes.

The Verma family are among the new fitness enthusiasts who are willing to invest time, energy and money to be at the top of their health game to ward off

COVID-19.

Driving the fitness craze, people everywhere are biking, walking, jogging, counting kilometres on treadmills, lifting weights and stretching in search of better immunity and good health as a pandemic rages through the country. Some are looking to up their fitness game, others are new to it but eager to catch up.

"For my family, and especially me, it literally took us this pandemic to realise the importance of health and staying fit. No one in my family was following any sort of health regimen before, and now everyone has got themselves doing one activity at least, 29-year-old Nikita told the news agency.

"I won't lie. I didn't enjoy doing it during the initial days. But now, after doing it for some months, I can say we have gotten used to it. I hope it stays the same in future also -- when there is no fear of the Coronavirus," the Jammu-based teacher added.

With gyms shut for the longest time -- now open in some parts of the country since August 5 -- people went all out (online) shopping to give their fitness regimen a kickstart.