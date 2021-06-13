'Indians do not come first for PM, politics does'

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that Indians do not come first for the PM, politics does and that truth does not concern him, propaganda does.

As part of her "Zimmedaar Kaun (who is responsible)" campaign, in which she has been asking questions of the government over its handling of the pandemic, the Congress general secretary focused on the "crisis of leadership" and claimed that the whole world has witnessed the prime minister's incompetence at governance during the pandemic.

He (the prime minister) simply retreated and waited for the worst to pass. The Prime Minister of India has behaved like a coward. He has let our country down, Priyanka Gandhi said in her statement posted on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The prime minister's vast capacity for vanity has been exposed, she claimed.

Indians do not come first for him. Politics does. Truth does not concern him, propaganda does," Priyanka Gandhi alleged and asserted that the time has come for the people to ask the prime minister 'Zimmedaar Kaun (Who is responsible)'.

Good governance in a crisis is about confronting the truth, seizing responsibility, and taking action, she said.

"Unfortunately, the Modi government did none of these. Instead, from the beginning of the pandemic, it made every attempt to hide the truth and to shirk responsibility," the Congress general secretary alleged.

"As a consequence, when the second wave hit us with unprecedented force, the government lapsed into a state of inaction. This inaction enabled the virus to spread with far greater ferocity and cause untold suffering," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also listed a series of measures that the prime minister should have taken in the wake of Covid spread.

If only the Prime Minister had acted upon the countless warnings he had been given by experts from India and around the world and if only he had listened to the recommendations of his own Empowered Group', or even to the Parliamentary Committee on Health, we would not have faced the horrendous shortage of beds, oxygen and medicines that we did, she claimed.

"Had he cared about those who looked towards him for leadership, he would not have reduced the number of dedicated Covid beds between the first and the second wave. He would have ordered the tankers required to transport oxygen and prepared for the diversion of industrial oxygen to hospitals, Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

She hit out at the prime minister, saying that he exported millions of doses of life-saving drugs without ensuring provisions for Indian lives first.

Had the Prime Minister prioritized the people of India above his own PR and image building, we would not have the shortage of vaccines we have today, Priyanka Gandhi said.