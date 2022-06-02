'Indian projects fully compliant with Indus Water Treaty'
New Delhi: India has underscored that its projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty and it is committed to bilateral resolution of issues and suggestions given by Pakistan during a meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission, sources said.
The discussion was held during PIC's 118th meeting, comprising Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan, that concluded on Tuesday here.
India has also said it is already providing information of extraordinary discharges of water from reservoirs and flood flows after Pakistan requested New Delhi to provide advance flood information during the forthcoming flood season, they said.
India further assured that the same will be continued in the manner provided in the Treaty, they said.
No discussions were held on Pakistan's objections on design of Indian hydroelectric projects on Western rivers, sources said.
India assured that Indian projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and it is committed to bilateral resolution of issues, and suggestions given by Pakistan during 117th meeting will be examined and discussed in the next meeting, sources said.
Both sides also decided that tours of the Commission to both sides of Indus basin shall be held after the end of the flood season at mutually convenient dates, sources said.
Both the Commissioners also reaffirmed their resolve to continue frequent interaction and resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Indus Water Treaty, they said.
The Indian delegation at the talks was led by AK Pal, Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, and the visiting Pakistan delegation was led by Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters.
Under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, all the waters of the eastern rivers -- Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi -- amounting to around 33 million acre feet (MAF) annually is allocated to India for unrestricted use.
The waters of western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab - amounting to around 135 MAF annually have been assigned largely to Pakistan. India is permitted to construct the run of the river plants on western rivers with limited storage as per criteria specified in the treaty.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED summons Cong chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul1 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
ATF price cut by 1.3%, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 1351 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
Kejriwal demands proper security for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley1 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
GST revenues up 44% in May1 Jun 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI Secretary Jay Shah amid...1 Jun 2022 7:27 PM GMT