Indian Navy rescue 13 crew member of distressed private vessel

New Delhi: The Indian Navy Ship Sumedha during an anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden rescued 13 crew members of a private vessel which was in distress, Indian Navy official said on Wednesday.

"A traditional wooden vessel known as Al-Hamid was detected on January 6 by an Indian Navy helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha, which confirmed that the vessel was in distress and drifting near the coast of Somalia," Indian Navy official said.

A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and render assistance.

The crew of Al-Hamid comprised 13 Indian citizens.

The technical team assessment revealed that the vessel had suffered a broken main engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The vessel was then towed to safety away from the Somali coast.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Al-Hamid has sent another vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs. Before departure, INS Sumedha provided fresh water and medical supplies to the crew of the dhow.