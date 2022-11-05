Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lanka have been released and repatriated: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday that 68 Indian fishermen who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy have been released and repatriated.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath took note of the status report filed by the government and disposed of a plea seeking their release.

"We have perused the status report filed on behalf of the Union of India supported by an affidavit. It has been stated in this report that all the 68 Indian fishermen who were apprehended between December 18 and 20, 2021 by Sri Lankan Navy, have been released and repatriated to this country. In such circumstances, we do not find any reason to keep the present petition pending. Accordingly, the same is disposed of. Pending application, if any, shall also stand disposed of," the bench said.