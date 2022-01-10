Indian diaspora serves as living bridge connecting India to world : MoS MEA

New Delhi: The Indian diaspora serves as a living bridge connecting India to the world, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday, hailing its achievements on the occasion of PravasiBhartiya Divas (PBD).



In an address at the Youth PBD conference, he said the government has taken a series of initiatives to connect to the diaspora and collaborate in science and technology.

The PravasiBharatiya Divas is celebrated to recognise the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards the growth and development of India. January 9 was chosen for PBD as it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the 'greatest Pravasi', returned to India from South Africa and led its freedom struggle.

"Our diaspora serves as a living bridge connecting India to the world. It is heartwarming how the members of our large diaspora while being well integrated into the countries and societies where they live and work, have continued to maintain deep and abiding connections with their motherland and its rich heritage, traditions and culture," Muraleedharan said. "Even as they hold esteemed positions, leading from the front in their respective spheres, be it political, economic, cultural, services, or technology, they retain and nurture an abiding bond and interest in staying connected with their roots and upholding their traditions, rites and rituals, culture, cuisine and language," he added.

The minister also spoke extensively about the success stories of the diaspora and mentioned the achievements of Google CEO SundarPichai, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, Inmarsat CEO Rajeev Suri and Chanel CEO Leena Nair.

"From SundarPichai to Parag Agarwal, from Rajeev Suri to Leena Nair, several luminaries are proof of Indian youth leadership on the global stage. Non Resident Unicorns (NRUs) building on India's strength in IT and outsourcing, has become the new buzz word," he said.