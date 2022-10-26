Indian Coast Guard rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from the sea off Sagar Island near the Indo-Bangladesh international maritime border line after their boats had capsized, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.



The fishermen were rescued on Tuesday and subsequently handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Dornier aircraft on surveillance sortie post landfall of Cyclone 'Sitrang' sighted the capsized boats and alerted the rescue teams.

The ICG launched its Dornier aircraft post landfall of the cyclone to sanitise the area close to the coast off Odisha and West Bengal and to assist the mariners affected by the storm.

"During the surveillance sortie, ICG Dornier aircraft sighted approximately 20 people in the water about 90 nautical miles from the IMBL (Indo-Bangladesh international maritime border line)," the ministry said.