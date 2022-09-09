Indian Army & Raj govt hold yatra from Sept 5-8

New Delhi: In consonance with the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the Indian Army along with the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan pioneered the 'RANBHOOMI SHRADHANJALI YATRA' from September 5 to 8.

The yatra provided an opportunity to the citizens of India to visit famous battle ground in the deserts of Rajasthan and pay homage to the valour, bravery and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, whose battle accounts were retold by Ex Servicemen who had participated in the war. Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Vishist Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding Desert Corps, flagged off the yatra in the presence of Himanshu Gupta, IAS, District Collector Jodhpur and a host of veterans, civil dignitaries and more than 200 NCC cadets on September 5.