Indian Army launches single window facility for welfare and grievance redressal of 'veer-naris'

New Delhi: Taking yet another step in leveraging technology, the Indian Army with a motto of "Taking Care of Our Own, No Matter What" launched a single window facility named the "Veerangana Sewa Kendra" (VSK) for welfare and grievances redressal of veer-naris. The project was inaugurated by President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) on November 10 at the premises of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) premises located at Delhi Cantt.

VSK will be available as a service to the Indian Army Veterans Portal. The system caters for registering grievances with tracking, monitoring and regular feedback to the applicant. Veernaris / Next of Kin will have multiple means for approaching the VSK through telephone, SMS, WhatsApp, Post, e-mail and walk-ins to seek assistance.