Indian Army chief calls on Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Kathmandu: Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday called on Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba on the third day of his official visit aimed at bolstering defence ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Gen. Pande arrived here on Sunday on a five-day official visit during which he will hold extensive talks with the country's top civil and military leadership.

"General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army during a courtesy call with Rt. Honourable Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba," the Nepali Army tweeted.

Earlier, Gen Pande visited the Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri and interacted with staff and students.

"Gen Manoj Pande #COAS, visited Army Command & Staff College, Nepal and addressed the student officers & faculty on India's Security Perspectives'. COAS emphasised on strengthening & deepening the engagements for mutually building the competencies & capabilities of both Armies," the Indian Army tweeted.

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari conferred the title of Honorary General of Nepali Army to Gen Pande at a ceremony on Monday.