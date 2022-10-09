Indian Army celebrates 73rd Raising Day of Territorial Army

New Delhi: The 73rd Raising Day of Territorial Army was celebrated across the country on Sunday to commemorate its raising by the first Governor General C Rajagopalachari on this day in 1949. Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh, Director General of Territorial Army (TA) paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Territorial Army by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.



The celebrations commenced on October 7 with tree plantation at Bhatti Mines in Delhi, wherein 10,000 saplings were planted. The Ecological task forces of TA have so far planted more than 8.5 Crore trees in various parts of the country. The officers, families and Veer Naris of the Territorial Army called on Droupadi Murmu, President & Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces on October 8. In addition, all ranks and families voluntarily participated in a Blood Donation Camp at 124 Infantry Battallion (TA) SIKH in Delhi.

The Territorial Army has a number of Infantry and Engineer units affiliated to various regiments of the Indian Army, apart from 'Home and Hearth' battalions based on the concept of 'Sons of Soil'. The Territorial Army also has 10 Ecological Battalions working for restoration of environment in the country by carrying out afforestation in rugged and inhospitable terrain, reviving wetlands, restoring water bodies and contributing to Clean Ganga project. TA Battalions also perform specialist tasks as part of Indian Railways and Oil Sector Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).