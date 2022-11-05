Indian aerospace ecosystem becoming self-reliant: IAF chief

Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Friday called upon the Aircraft and System Testing Establishment (ASTE) to increase its outreach to capitalise on the unprecedented growth in the Indian aerospace ecosystem.



The Indian Air Force chief also advocated the need to use new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data analytics in flight training and testing methodology.

"ASTE has served as a vital link across the entire spectrum of design, development, testing, evaluation, operationalisation and training with regards to war-waging equipment and personnel. The time is right now to increase your outreach to seamlessly integrate with the industry, certified (flight testing) community and end users to make it an all stakeholders approach," he said.

The Air Chief Marshal was speaking at the launch of a two-day seminar on the theme 'Lessons from the Past: Opportunities for the Future', which was organised to mark the golden jubilee of ASTE.

He said the ASTE has a unique distinction of collaborating with the Indian defence industry and participating in the design and development activity by supporting research and development efforts of defence labs.