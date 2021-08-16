India wants peace all over world: Lekhi on Afghanistan

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said that the country (India) wants peace all over the world, while asked by Millennium Post over current developments in neighbouring Afghanistan.



Lekhi addressed a Press conference at the Delhi BJP headquarters over the mega four-day long 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', commenced on Monday.

The ruling BJP launched the campaign since the new ministers could not be introduced in the Parliament during the recent monsoon sessions, amid disruption and protests by the Opposition.

"This four day long 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' will cover all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi. The people of India are supreme to us and let us continue to work for them, who elected us," Lekhi told media persons.

Moreover, the minister is a two-time Lok Sabha member from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Lekhi also added, "We are members of the Parliament first, then Minister." Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi she added, "People only talk about women empowerment, but PM Modi showed the example of women empowerment by inducting such a large number of women ministers to his Cabinet."

Lekhi started the 107 km-long yatra from her constituency, taking part in 47 programmes, and in the next three days, she will cover East Delhi, Chandani Chowk and some areas of North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. This campaign will conclude on August 19, and 20 lakh people across different communities will also be contacted, she claimed further.