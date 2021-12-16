India, Vietnam to join in field of digital media, sign Letter of Intent

New Delhi: India and Vietnam Thursday signed a Letter of Intent here to collaborate in the field of digital media, paving the way for further strengthening the partnership between the two countries. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Manh Hung signed the document that envisages the sharing of information and experience in establishing policies and regulatory frameworks on digital media and social networks.

The LoI also envisages conducting capacity building and training programmes for media professionals and officials in the two countries, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.

"The warmth in the relationship between India and Vietnam was reflected in the cordial discussion between the two Ministers at the residence of Thakur.

"The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting emphasized that the deep relationship between India and Vietnam was further strengthened with the recent visits of the President and the Prime Minister of India to Vietnam, and that today's meeting would shape the bilateral cooperation in the field of new technologies and challenges, such as the 'infodemic', which all countries are grappling with during the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

Thakur also informed Vietnam's Minister of Information and Communication about the Digital Media Ethics Code being implemented by the government since February 2021.

A letter of intent (LOI) is a document that declares the initial commitment of two parties as they enter into a business deal with each other. It outlines the chief terms of the prospective deal. During the meet, Hung invited Thakur to Vietnam and talked about enabling journalists of both countries to access information about the socio-economic developments in each other's nations for wider dissemination of success stories and stronger people-to-people ties, a ministry official said.

The meeting was also attended by PrasarBharati CEO Shashi ShekharVempati; JaideepBhatnagar, Principal DG, Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting among other officials from both sides. This year completes five years of "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" between India and Vietnam, and the year 2022 will mark fifty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the ministry said.