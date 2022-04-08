'India-US 2+2 dialogue will provide window to discuss key issues'

New Delhi: India on Thursday said its '2+2' dialogue with the US next week will provide an opportunity to exchange views on important regional and global developments and how both sides can work together to address common interests and concerns.



The fourth edition of the foreign and defence ministerial dialogue is taking place in Washington on April 11 in the midst of the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the issue is set to figure in the talks.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the talks, the American team will be headed by US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

There has been some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.

On Thursday, both India and the US issued separate statements on the dialogue.

"The dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship," said Arindam Bagchi, the Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The 2+2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views about important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern," he said.

The US State Department said the dialogue will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"The relationship between the world's largest democracies is built on a foundation of common values and resilient democratic institutions, and the shared Indo-Pacific interests of a rules-based international order that safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholds human rights, and expands regional and global peace and prosperity," it said.

In a tweet, Blinken said he was looking forward to the '2+2' dialogue.

"As we mark 75 years of U.S.-India diplomatic relations, I look forward to our fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. @SecDef and I will welcome India's External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and Defense Minister @rajnathsingh to reaffirm the growing U.S.-India strategic partnership," he said.

At a media briefing, Bagchi said Jaishankar will visit the US from April 11 to 12.

"As part of an ongoing and regular dialogue, the Minister of External Affairs will separately meet his US counterpart Secretary Blinken," Bagchi said.

He said Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet senior members of the US administration to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Jaishankar and Blinken held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, focusing on the latest developments in Ukraine and bilateral ties.