'India up 6 places to 123 for reducing inequality'

New Delhi: India has moved up six places to rank 123 out of 161 countries for reducing inequality but continues to be among the lowest performers in health spending, according to the latest Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII).

The 2022 CRII looks at government policies and actions in 161 countries to fight inequality during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norway leads the CRII followed by Germany and Australia.

India's overall rank has improved by six points from 129 in 2020 to 123 in 2022. It has moved up 12 places to rank 129 for reducing inequality through progressive spending.

India ranks 16 for progressive taxation, up by three.

Under ranking for minimum wage, India has fallen 73 places due to the counttry being reclassified as not having a national minimum wage.

Under the 'Impact of public spending on reducing inequality indicator', India has moved up 27 places and under 'Impact of tax on reducing inequality indicator', India has moved up 33 places.

The Index which is prepared by Oxfam International and Development Finance International measures governments policies and actions in three areas proven to have a major impact on reducing inequality.

The three areas are public services (health, education, and social protection), taxation and workers' rights.

The Oxfam report based on the index said India features among the lowest performers on health spending again. The index showed that it has dropped a further two places in the rankings, to 157th, the 5th lowest in the world.

"The 2022 CRII report shows India making marginal gains when it comes to reducing inequality during the COVID-19 pandemic. India which was ranked 129 in the previous index in 2020 has moved up six places mainly due to indicators quantifying impact of public spending and impact of tax on reducing inequality," said Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India.

"These are the positives from the report but what's worrying is that India is still lagging when it comes to spending on health, education and social security" added Behar.

He pointed out that India unfortunately features among the lowest performers on health spending again.

"India has dropped a further two places in the rankings, to 157th (or 5th lowest in the world). India even made small cuts on health spending between 2019 and 2021 at a time of unprecedented health need and crisis. Given the wide criticism of the government's response to COVID-19 and the great need for healthcare improvements, it is disappointing to see that things are still moving in the wrong direction", said Behar.