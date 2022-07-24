'India to set up joint theatre commands of tri-services'

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced the setting up of joint theatre commands of the tri-services to enhance coordination among the armed forces.



The defence minister also said India is moving quickly from being the world's largest importer of defence equipment to an exporter.

He was speaking during a programme organised by the Jammu Kashmir People's Forum here to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces.

"Keeping in view (joint operations as seen in Operation Vijay in Kargil), we have decided to set up joint theatre commands (in the country)," Singh said.

Paying tributes to the Kargil martyrs, the defence minister said the country cannot forget their supreme sacrifice to safeguard the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"It is the duty of the society and the people to give their utmost respect to the martyrs and their families," he said.

"Whatever support you can offer, do to for their families. It is the responsibility of each citizen," he added.

Referring to the defence production, Singh said, "India was the world's largest importer (of defence products). Today, India is not the world's largest importer but is among the top 25 nations engaged in defence exports," he pointed out.

Singh said the country has started defence exports worth Rs 13,000 crore and it has fixed a target to increase it to Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 crore by 2025-26.

Defence Minister also said India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to "anyone who casts an evil eye on us" and expressed confidence that the country will emerge victorious in case of any war.

Pitching for reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Singh said that it is a part of India and will continue to remain part of this country.

"I want to tell you with confidence that if any foreign powers cast an evil eye on us and if there is a war, we will become victorious," Singh said.

He said that India defeated Pakistan in all the wars since 1947 and after bitter defeat, they engineered proxy wars.

After tasting defeats in direct wars of 1965 and 1971, Pakistan adopted the path of proxy war. For over two decades, it has tried to bleed India with a thousand cuts'. But, time and again, our brave soldiers have shown that no one can disturb the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India, Singh said, assuring the nation that the armed forces are ready to face all future challenges.

Strong and confident new India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye, he said.

