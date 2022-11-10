Jaipur: "Embarking on the successful 22 years of journey, the 11th edition of India Stonemart 2022 is one of the most prominent exhibitions in global stone sector. The event is witnessing participants and investors from all around the globe, bringing more investments and revenue in the state as well as in the country. This sector is providing as much as 10 lacs employment opportunities and promises more potential in the future." This was stated by the Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot. He was addressing to the media after inaugurating the 11th edition of India StoneMart on Thursday at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre in Jaipur.



Chief Minister further said that Amnesty Scheme as well as Customized Package under the RIPS 2022 is being provided to promote the industries in the state. Moreover, major step has been taken by the Rajasthan Government to declare Tourism sector as the part of the industries. There is no dearth of water and electricity resources in the state. The Government has been constantly working towards providing subsidies to promote conducive environment for investment. This will generate revenue and employment in the state. It is to be recalled that the RIPS 2022 was launched during the recently held Invest Rajasthan Summit in Jaipur.

HE said that Mine and factory owners should ensure the safety and health of their workers and equip them with all the prescribed tools, technology and facilities.

The 4 day international exposition on stone industry showcases the world of natural dimensional stones, ancillary products and services. The mart is a brainchild of Ashok Gehlot, in the year 2000 when he served his first tenure as the Chief Minister of the state. It was conceptualized for developing the domestic and overseas markets for Indian stones.

India Stone Mart is being organized biennially by CDOS with FICCI as co-organiser and is supported by the Government of Rajasthan and other reputed institutions. Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd. is the Principal Sponsor of the event.