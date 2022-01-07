India sends another batch of humanitarian assistance to Af

New Delhi: India on Friday delivered two tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian aid to the war-torn country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the supplies were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul. "As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, India supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting of two tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan today," the MEA said in a statement.

It said India stands committed to continuing its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance.

"In this endeavour, we had recently supplied 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organisation (WHO)," the MEA said. "In coming weeks, we would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains to Afghanistan," it said. On January 1, India had supplied 5 lakh doses of the Covaxin vaccine to Afghanistan and announced that an equal number of jabs will be sent in the

coming weeks.

In December, India sent 1.6 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines to that country. India on Thursday said it was in touch with Pakistani authorities to finalise the modalities for transportation of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

through Pakistan.