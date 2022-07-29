India raises concern over execution of 4 pro-democracy activists in Myanmar
New Delhi: India on Thursday expressed deep concern over the execution of four pro-democracy activists by Myanmar's military government and asserted that the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld in the country.
There have been strong international condemnation and anguish following the executions. "We have noted these developments in Myanmar with deep concern. As a neighbouring country of Myanmar, we have always highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution to the issue," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
He was replying to a media query on the issue during his weekly press conference.
"The rule of law and democratic process must be upheld. As a friend of the people of Myanmar, we will continue to support Myanmar's return to democracy and stability," Bagchi said. On Monday, Myanmar's military junta announced the execution of the four activists alleging that they were involved in "terror acts" against the administration.
On Thursday, the G7 grouping condemned the executions.
"These executions, the first in Myanmar in over 30 years, and the absence of fair trials show the junta's contempt for the unwavering democratic aspirations of the people of Myanmar," it said in a statement.
