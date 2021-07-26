India pays tributes to 1999 Kargil War bravehearts

Drass (Kargil)/ New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday led the nation in paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of 1999 Kargil War saying they have scripted "exceptional stories" of indomitable courage, bravery and sacrifice.



Kovind, who could not make it to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass due to bad weather, laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla district of neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir union territory to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The nation salutes the soldiers and officers of the 19th Infantry Division, who have been safeguarding our borders in the most hostile terrains under adverse weather conditions as our frontline troops. They have scripted exceptional stories of indomitable courage, bravery and sacrifice, he said.

Kovind said the Dagger War Memorial evokes profound respect for the brave fighters who laid down their lives for the safety and security of our country.

I am sure that this memorial will educate the people of India about the highest values of the Indian Army and inspire them. Jai Hind! he wrote in the visitors' book at the memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the Kargil martyrs saying "their bravery motivates us every single day".

"We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. "Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," the prime minister tweeted from his handle. As many as 527 soldiers laid down their lives while over 1300 sustained injuries during Operation VIJAY as the Indian Army repulsed an attack by Pakistani intruders in Kargil sector in 1999.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, while paying tributes to the soldiers, said the nation will remain forever grateful to them and their families.

Leaders from various parties, union ministers, chief ministers, governors were among the prominent people who paid homage to the martyrs.

Ceremonies were held in several parts of the country to mark the occasion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, remembering all the brave soldiers of Kargil war, said," Your indomitable courage, valour and sacrifice made it possible to gloriously unfurl the tricolor again on the inaccessible and challenging heights of Kargil.