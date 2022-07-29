'India monitors any development having bearing on its security'

New Delhi: In the backdrop of reports of a proposed visit by a Chinese vessel to Sri Lanka's Hambanthota port next month, India on Thursday said it carefully monitors any development having a bearing on its security and economic interests.



The southern deep-sea port of Hambantota is considered strategically important for its location. It has been developed largely with Chinese loans.

According to reports, the Chinese scientific research vessel is poised to enter the port in the second week of August for a week. "We are aware of reports of a proposed visit by this vessel to Hambantota in August," External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said when asked about the reports.

"The government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India's security and economic interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them," he said.

The proposed visit by the vessel comes when Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe economic crisis. India has been at the forefront of extending economic assistance to Sri Lanka.

As the new Sri Lankan president looks at pulling the country out of its economic crisis, India last week said that it will continue to assist the island nation and support its people in their quest for stability and prosperity.

India renewed its commitment to assist Afghan people in their "difficult times" during a conference on Afghanistan earlier this week in Tashkent.

India also mentioned the UN Security Council resolution 2593 and asserted that Afghan soil should not be used to carry out terrorist activities. The conference on July 25 and 26 was attended by around 20 countries and its aim was to firm up an approach of the world community to promote stability and security in the war-torn nation.

"India did participate in the event. This is in continuation of our efforts to engage with the international community on issues relating to Afghanistan," External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"During the conference, India reiterated its commitment to assist the Afghan people in these difficult times and provide them humanitarian assistance," he said during his weekly media briefing. Bagchi was responding to a question on India's participation at the conference.

"We also reiterated the UN Security Council Resolution 2593 which calls for Afghan soil not to be used to plan, finance or conduct any terror activities," Bagchi said. He said reprsentation from India at the conference was at an official level.

India has been in touch with several leading powers on the situation in Afghanistan. Last month, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power last August following concerns over their security. The reopening of the embassy came weeks after an Indian team led by JP Singh, MEA's point person for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, visited Kabul and met acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.