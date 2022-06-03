India-Israel sign 'vision statement' for defence cooperation

new delhi: In a major move to the India-Israel defence cooperation, both the countries on Thursday signed a 'vision statement' for the defence cooperation in future. This was adopted at a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his visiting Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz.



"Both discussed ways to enhance cooperation in all domains with a focus on R&D in future technologies and defence co-production," an official statement mentioned. "India-Israel Vision on Defence Cooperation was adopted to further strengthen the existing framework," it further added.

Singh held a bilateral meeting with Gantz in the national capital. Meanwhile, the defence ministry also confirmed that a wide range of issues concerning bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation

were discussed during the meeting.

The two ministers further reviewed the existing military-to-military activities which have increased despite the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the ministers acknowledged mutual security challenges and their convergences on several strategic and defence issues. Both India and Israel expressed commitment to work together to enhance cooperation in all forums. Intending to further strengthen the existing framework of the Indo-Israeli defence cooperation architecture, both sides adopted the India-Israel Vision on defence cooperation.

"A Letter of Intent on enhancing cooperation in the field of Futuristic Defence Technologies was also exchanged between the two ministers," the official statement added.

The Israeli defence minister reached the capital city on Thursday morning on an official visit to India. It was his first visit to India to strengthen the defence ties between the two countries.

Defence cooperation has been one of the significant pillars of bilateral cooperation. The ongoing year marks the 30th anniversary of the formation of the official diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

Gantz also visited the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes by laying wreaths at the monument earlier in the day. He was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour before his bilateral meeting.