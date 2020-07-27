India, Indonesia resolve to expand defence ties

New Delhi: India and Indonesia on Monday agreed to expand strategic cooperation in a range of areas including defence industries and technology sharing, as the two maritime neighbours looked at injecting a new momentum to their security partnership.

The possible areas of further expansion of defence and military ties were discussed during talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart General Prabowo Subianto, officials said.

Reflecting the importance Indonesia attaches to its strategic ties with India, Subianto arrived here on Sunday for the talks, notwithstanding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said the issue of possible export of BrahMos cruise missile to Indonesia by India and ways to further deepen maritime security cooperation figured prominently in the talks.

"Both the ministers agreed to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation in mutually agreed areas. Potential areas of cooperation in the field of defence industries and defence technology were also identified by the two countries," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said both Singh and Subianto committed themselves to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in these areas and take the defence ties to the "next level of deliverables."

"The meeting ended on a positive note with a commitment to further strengthen and widen the scope of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said, without giving details.