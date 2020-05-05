India has sent medicines to over 120 nations: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the Non-Aligned Movement virtual summit and said that India's fight against the Covid-19 crisis has shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement.

Addressing the summit, PM Modi said, "Today, humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice. To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive."

Speaking about India's active role in battling the coronavirus crisis, PM Modi said, "Indian civilization sees whole world as one family. As we care for our own citizens, we're also extending help to other countries."

The Prime Minister said that India, which is regarded as the "pharmacy of world", has sent medicines to over 120 countries. "We are active in global efforts to develop remedies & vaccines," he said.

"To counter Covid, we've promoted coordination in our immediate neighbourhood and we're organising online training to share India's medical expertise with many others," he added.

In a clear reference to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that there are some in the world that are still busy spreading the "virus of terrorism"

"Even as the world fights Covid, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries," he said.