India has joined likes of US, Israel in hitting back when borders are meddled with: Shah

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that India has joined the likes of the US and Israel in hitting back at those meddling with their borders and pointed out at the surgical strikes carried out in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama.



Flaying the previous Congress regime for its lax security measures, the Home Minister said that India used to issue statements whenever terror attacks were carried out by the Pakistan-backed extremists but things have improved after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

"Earlier only two nations, the United States of America and Israel used to retaliate whenever someone meddled with their borders and military. Now due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our great nation India has joined that group," Shah said after inaugurating various projects including the Nrupathunga University, its academic block and various other projects.

After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, terrorist attacks took place in Uri in 2016 and Pulwama in 2019, we carried out surgical strikes and air strikes within 10 days inside Pakistan, Shah Home Minister Amit Shah told the crowd.

"Some people question how it (surgical strike and air strike) had any effect. I tell them that it (counter attack) has a huge impact. Now the entire world knows that no one can meddle with Indian border, otherwise befitting reply will be given," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Speaking about other achievements of the Modi government, he said there were many issues such as abrogation of Article 370, 35-A, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act were sorted out in no time. "August 5, 2019 will be written in Indian history with golden letters. People were saying that if Article 370 is abolished then it will lead to a bloodbath but no one could even dare to throw a pebble, let alone bloodbath. Prime Minister Modi annexed Kashmir with rest of India by abolishing Article 370," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Speaking about various measures taken to improve the education system in the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said six new central universities, seven Indian Institutes of Management, seven Indian Institutes of Technology, 209 medical colleges, 320 universities and 5,709 new colleges came into being during the Modi regime.