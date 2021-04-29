India has become superpower: Kamal Nath's dig at Centre on COVID-19

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Thursday took aim at the Centre over India's grim Coronavirus situation, saying that the country has become a "superpower" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world is now afraid of it.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Thursday, India reported a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 new infections, which pushed the tally to 1,83,76,524, while the death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Nath said, "The country has become a superpower under Modiji, and the world is afraid of it now."

"Time has come in the history of our country when media has a big role to play. The international media came out with facts whether you tune in BBC, CNN, French news, Germany news and small countries like Singapore- their headlines are India," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister added.

"Modiji has made the country a superpower and no one wants to come close to it. India has been made to take help from Pakistan, Bangladesh. Pakistan has said we are ready to send you (oxygen) tankers and cylinders. The situation has come to such a pass we are seeking help, he added.

To a query, the former Union minister said, "People are dying. This is being shown in the international media. Please put on BBC, CNN, please put on French TV and people are sending me these links from all over the world."

"Now, the world is afraid of India. Mr Modi has succeeded in making India a superpower...that the whole world is now afraid of India," he said.

To a question on the inoculation drive, Nath slammed the central government saying it was engaged in vaccine export.