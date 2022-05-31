India getting out of vicious cycle it was trapped in before 2014: Modi

New Delhi: India is getting out of the "vicious cycle" of corruption, scams, nepotism, terrorist organisations spreading across the country and regional discrimination, in which it was trapped in before 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that his government's eight years were dedicated to welfare of the poor.



The Prime Minister also expressed happiness that when his government is completing its eight years, the confidence of the country and the self-confidence of its people is unprecedented.

He was speaking at an event during which he released benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme.

Modi said that coming out of the negative impact of Covid, India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The world is looking towards the country with new hope and faith, he said.

"The country is getting out of the vicious cycle of corruption, scams worth thousands of crores, nepotism, terrorist organisations spreading across the country, and regional discrimination, in which it was trapped before 2014," Prime Minister Modi said in an apparent reference to previous Congress dispensations.

This is also an example for you children that even the most difficult days too pass , he said. Referring to welfare policies like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojna or Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, Modi said the government is moving with the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

The last eight years have been devoted to the welfare and service of the poor, he said. "As a member of the family, we have tried to reduce difficulties and improve the ease of living for the poor of the country," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Modi noted that by increasing the use of technology, the government has ensured that the poor get their rights. Now the poorest of the poor are confident that they will get the benefit of the schemes, he said. "To increase this trust, our government is now running a campaign of 100 per cent empowerment," Prime Minister Modi said.

The prime minister said the heights that India has achieved in the last eight years, no one could have imagined earlier.

"Today, India's pride has increased around the world and our power in the global forums has increased," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said expressed happiness that youth power is leading this journey of India.

Just dedicate your life to your dreams, they are bound to be realised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first assumed the office of the prime minister on May 26, 2014, while he was sworn-in for a second term on May 30, 2019.