India favours world peace: Rajnath

Ballia (UP): In the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India favours world peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role is being appreciated on the matter. India is peace-lover. India has never attacked any country and never grabbed land of other country.

"We want world peace and everyone should accept it," Rajnath said addressing an election rally here in Bairia.

He said after surgical and air strike on Pakistan India's image changed in the world.

"The power of country has increased. World has got the message that India is not to be trifled with, he said.

He said soon the country will become self reliant in the defence sector and will become an exporter of defence equipment instead of being an importer, which it is now.

He claimed political analysts have come to the conclusion that BJP was going to form next government in the state and people are going to write a new history.