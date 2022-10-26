India doesn't need to draw lessons from any other country, says Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said India does not need to draw lessons from any other country as many minorities have become the president and chief minister in the



past, a remark seen as a rebuff to party leaders P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor who hoped India will follow Rishi Sunak's example of electing a person from minorities to the top post.

AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said respecting diversity has been India's hallmark for many years and cited the examples of Zakir Hussain, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed and A P J Abdul Kalam who held the top constitutional position in the country for many years.

After Indian-origin Sunak was picked as the United Kingdom's next prime minister, Chidambaram and Tharoor had said that India should draw lessons from the UK and hoped one day this practice would be adopted in the country.

"In our country, Dr Zakir Hussain first became the President in 1967, then Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed became the President and Dr Abdul Kalam and if I keep giving you examples, Barkatullah Khan became chief minister and A R Antulay also became the chief minister," he told reporters.

Asked about the Congress leaders' remarks, Ramesh said, "You should ask them. I am only talking about Bharat Jodo Yatra and I would not speak about what other leaders have said. You should ask them on what they have said, I will not speak on any other leader's remarks."

"The Congress is a democratic party," the Congress leader said, adding the Bharat Jodo Yatra is blowing the trumpet of democracy while the Bharatiya Janata Party is blowing guns of autocracy.

"Those who get a mandate will become prime minister. Democratically, if someone is elected, we don't have a problem. England's party has made him the prime minister, we welcome it," said Ramesh.

He said India has set an example across the world on celebrating diversity and respecting them.

"But, in the last eight years what we have seen, I don't think we need to draw lessons from somewhere else. Our society is unity in diversity and we have seen for many years that we respect diversity and give them equal rights and we don't need to seek lessons from any other country. Our society will be strengthened through diversity," he noted.