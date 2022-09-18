India creates world record in blood donation

New Delhi: In a major achievement, the Union Health Ministry has created a new milestone in blood donation. As Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched a 15-day blood donation drive to make the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarkable, 90,622 units of blood have been donated by the volunteers at 6,337 different blood donations approved camps across the country.



The earlier world record of blood donation was 87,059 units donated at 556 blood donation camps across 300 cities in India on September 6, 2014. The record was in the name of Akhil Bhartiya Terpanth Yuvak Parishad (India).

Leading from the front, the Union Health Minister has on Saturday launched a 15-day blood donation drive by donating blood at Safdarjung Hospital. The drive is aimed at collecting close to one lakh units of blood in a day.

While launching the drive, the minister urged volunteers to register themselves on the Aarogya Setu app or e-Raktkosh portal to donate blood as part of the 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav', which will be held till October 1 -- National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

As per the latest figures updated at 7.37 pm, 1,99,579 blood donor volunteers have registered themselves for the blood donation.

On the achievement, Mandaviya, in a tweet, said, "It's a priceless gift to our pradhansevak by the people of the country on the occasion of his birthday. It's a new milestone. Though the counting is still on and numbers are increasing."

"Blood donation is a noble cause and given our rich culture and tradition of Seva and Sahyog, I urge and appeal to all citizens to come forward and donate blood as part of the countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive - Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav. Donating blood not just fulfills the national requirement but is also a great service to society and humanity," Mandaviya said.

One unit translates to 350 ml of blood. Stressing the importance of voluntary blood donation, the Union Health Minister said, "Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav is part of bigger celebrations of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav".

The campaign aims to increase awareness about regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and ensure that blood or its components (whole blood, packed red blood cells, plasma, platelets) are available, accessible, affordable and safe. According to the 2021 statistics, India's annual blood requirement is around 1.5 crore units.