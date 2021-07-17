India, B'desh reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Dhaka: India and Bangladesh have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the expanding multifaceted cooperation, as foreign ministers of the two nations met in Tashkent and discussed a range of issues, including the bilateral and regional connectivity, COVID-19 and the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen met in Uzbekistan's capital on the sidelines of an international conference on the challenges and opportunities of regional connectivity in Central and South Asia on Thursday.

They discussed a range of issues, including the bilateral and regional connectivity, COVID-19 and vaccination situation in both the countries and the repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar, bdnews24.com reported.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the partnership and expanding multifaceted cooperation. They also emphasised the need for resuming the activities of various joint mechanisms soon after the COVID scenario in both countries improves.