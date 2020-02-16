India-Bangladesh joint military exercise concludes

Umroi (Meghalaya): A joint military exercise between the armies of India and Bangladesh concluded in Meghalaya's Umroi on Sunday, defence officials said.



A total of 150 personnel each from the two armies had taken part in the ninth edition of the two-week-long 'SAMPRITI' military exercise conducted at the Joint

Training Node here, Defence spokesperson Ratnakar Singh said.

"The exercise allowed the two armies to understand each other's tactical drills and operating techniques. It provided a platform for them to share their experiences on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations and providing aid to civil authorities in disaster management," he said.

Singh said that besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, the exercise helped strengthen the ties between India and Bangladesh.

Personnel of the two contingents also participated in friendly volleyball and basketball matches, he said.

Earlier, similar exercises were conducted with the armies of Malaysia and China at the Joint Training Node, Singh added.