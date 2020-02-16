India-Bangladesh joint military exercise concludes
Umroi (Meghalaya): A joint military exercise between the armies of India and Bangladesh concluded in Meghalaya's Umroi on Sunday, defence officials said.
A total of 150 personnel each from the two armies had taken part in the ninth edition of the two-week-long 'SAMPRITI' military exercise conducted at the Joint
Training Node here, Defence spokesperson Ratnakar Singh said.
"The exercise allowed the two armies to understand each other's tactical drills and operating techniques. It provided a platform for them to share their experiences on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations and providing aid to civil authorities in disaster management," he said.
Singh said that besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, the exercise helped strengthen the ties between India and Bangladesh.
Personnel of the two contingents also participated in friendly volleyball and basketball matches, he said.
Earlier, similar exercises were conducted with the armies of Malaysia and China at the Joint Training Node, Singh added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
We will work for all: Kejriwal16 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
'Despite pressure, we stand firm by our decision'16 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
India known for peaceful co-existence of all religions:...16 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh protesters return after cops say 'no...16 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
J&K extends 2G data services till February 2416 Feb 2020 6:14 PM GMT