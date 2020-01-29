India asks Israel and Palestine to resolve all issues

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reaffirmed its call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and asked both sides to resolve all issues through direct negotiations.



India's reiteration of its views on the issue came a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause and has called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

"We reiterate our view that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties and be acceptable to both. We urge the parties to

engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the United States, and find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence," external Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to response to a question on the Israel-Palestine issue.

"We will continue to follow developments in the region and engage with the parties concerned," external Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Jerusalem "will remain Israel's undivided capital" as he unveiled his Middle East peace plan aimed at solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, describing it as "historic" and a "giant step" towards peace.

Standing along with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the

White House, President Donald Trump proposed a "realistic" two-state solution to solve one of the world's longest-running conflicts, saying it would bring lasting peace in the Middle East.