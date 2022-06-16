India and Spain agree to add new depth & content to ties

New Delhi: Spain on Wednesday evinced interest in participating in India's defence manufacturing sector even as the two countries expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.



In their wide-ranging talks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his visiting Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares Bueno reiterated their commitment to closely work in countering common challenges of terrorism, violent extremism and cyber crime.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar and Albares committed to "add new depth and content to the relationship" and emphasised on the need to retain strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific and to promote collaborative efforts among like-minded nations.

Albares is on a day-long visit to India. The MEA said there were detailed discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the key priority areas of trade and investment, defence and security, climate change, green energy and science and technology.

"The two leaders welcomed signing of the defence contract as part of which Airbus Spain will supply 56 C295 aircraft, 40 of which would be Made in India, and agreed to further deepen defence and security cooperation," the MEA said in a statement.

It said India welcomed Spain's interest in participating in its national defence manufacturing programme through 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

In September last year, India sealed a nearly Rs 21,000 crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the IAF under a project that entails manufacturing of military aircraft in India for the first time by a private company.

"Warm and productive discussions with Foreign Minister @jmalbares of Spain. Discussed our growing engagements in political,defense, economic and cultural domains. Envisage enhanced collaboration to support self reliance and resilient supply chains," Jaishankar tweeted.

On his part, Albares described India as a global power and an important partner of Spain.