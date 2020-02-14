India and Portugal ink seven pacts after Modi-Sousa talks
New Delhi: India and Portugal on Friday signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held extensive talks.
The pacts provide for cooperation in areas of investment, transport, ports, culture and industrial and intellectual property rights.
Portugal is an important country for India in Southern Europe, and bilateral ties have witnessed a steady progress in the last 15 years.
In October 2005, Portugal extradited Abu Salem and Monica Bedi to face terror charges.
Prime Minister Modi visited Portugal in June 2017 during which 11 agreements were signed covering a large number of areas including space, avoidance of double taxation, nano-technology, biotechnology and higher education.
Sousa arrived here on Thursday night on a four-day visit, his first to India. The last visit by a Portuguese President to India was in 2007. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation.
Officials said the talks covered entire expanse of bilateral ties including in areas of trade, investment and education.
In the morning, the Portuguese president was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The pacts signed after Modi-Sousa talks included a joint declaration a bilateral mobility partnership and another on maritime transport.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
No law & order crisis in state: CM14 Feb 2020 6:47 PM GMT
After SC rap, telcos agree to make 'partial' payment14 Feb 2020 6:44 PM GMT
AGR dues: Boon for government, bane for telcos?14 Feb 2020 6:42 PM GMT
No changes in cabinet, Kejriwal to take oath with 6 old...14 Feb 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Who benefitted from Pulwama strike: Rahul14 Feb 2020 6:38 PM GMT