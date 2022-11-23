India among top 5 countries in climate change performance

New Delhi: India is ranked among the top five countries, and the best among the G-20 nations, under the global Climate Change Performance Index, an official statement said.



The index is published by German Watch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network International based in Germany.

The CCPI aims to enhance transparency in international climate politics and enables comparison of climate protection efforts and progress made by individual countries.

"India has been ranked amongst top 5 countries in the world, and the best among the G20 countries, based on its Climate Change performance," a power ministry statement said.

India jumped two spots, and is now ranked 8th as per the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI, 2023), it stated.

The latest report of CCPI, released at COP27 in November 2022, shows Denmark, Sweden, Chile and Morocco as the only four small countries that were ranked above India at fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

The first, second and third ranks were not awarded to any country. In effect, therefore, India's rank is the best amongst all large economies, it said.

Published annually since 2005, the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) is an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate protection performance of 59 countries and the EU.