'India a pluralistic country, home to every faith in world'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday emphasized the need to propagate the ideology of the 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, around the world, to promote the values of peace, harmony, secularism and co-existence, which Guru Sahib upheld through his supreme sacrifice.



In his address on the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha to mark the commemoration of 400th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the Chief Minister mentioned the Sikh faith is distinguished by the tradition of martyrdom to uphold principles and righteousness given to us by our great Gurus.

The Chief Minister further said that the life and message of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji constitutes the essence of what we have come to regard as Punjabiyat. He said that it comprises our saanjhi tehzeeb, our ma-boli Punjabi, our close ties of amity and fraternity cutting across people, faiths, castes and communities.

The CM said that it was far more relevant and important even today as three-and-a-half centuries ago. India has its unique cultural tradition what we call Indianness, which is Idea of our country.

Sharing his perception on India continuing to be a pluralistic country which has the unique distinction of being home to almost every faith in the world, the Chief Minister said that this concept is what gives India its richness and cultural diversity. "The slogan that we often hear and talk about Unity in Diversity is not a hollow or empty slogan. It carries a deep meaning which must be understood and internalised by all of us", asserted the Chief Minister. He said the greatest tribute to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji would be to imbibe Guru Ji's universal message of love and religious freedom amongst the mankind.

Referring to the Infrastructure & other projects for major towns associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji are already underway, adding Capt. Amarinder Singh said the historic place of Baba Bakala, connected with the life and times of Ninth Guru, from a Gram Panchayat into a Municipal town has been upgraded. Special plans are afoot to improve the infrastructure of Sri Anandpur Sahib. Similarly, 103 places blessed with Guru Sahib's visit (Charan Chhoh) during his lifetime have been identified in 79 villages & 24 Towns, where a development grant of Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 1 crore for each such village and town has already been sanctioned.

The state has also established Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur State University of Law in Tarn Taran district. As a part of the commemoration plan of 400th Prakash Purb of Guru Sahib, several initiatives have been undertaken including release of a commemorative stamp by GoI besides release of commemorative gold and silver coins by the state government. The state government has already forwarded a Memorandum to the Prime Minister for a grant of Rs. 938.37 crore for various infrastructural projects in the State.