Indefinite hunger strike lifted following Delhi's assurances of early talks

Darjeeling: SP Sharma, general secretary, All India Gorkha League (AIGL,) lifted the ongoing indefinite hunger strike at 7 pm on Friday following an announcement by Lok Sabha MP that Union Home minister Amit Shah has assured of official talks to resolve the Hill crisis, to commence from first week of September. "We decided to lift the hunger strike over MP Raju Bista's announcement. This is what we had demanded and we feel that our demand has been met. We wanted the BJP led Union government to come out clear with their stand on the Permanent Political Solution and the progress regarding it. Official talks on this are set to commence," stated Vikram Adi Rai, vice-president, AIGL.



Incidentally, a six-member team led by Bista, comprising BJP MLAs of Darjeeling and Kurseong Niraj Zimba and BP Bajgain; GNLF president Mann Ghising; CPRM president RB Rai and BJP Darjeeling (Hill) President Kalyan Dewan had met Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday.

Following the meeting, Bista, addressing media persons, had stated that official talks will commence soon for resolving the Hill impasse. "It is a people's victory," remarked Sharma as he lifted the hunger strike, drinking a glass of water offered by Bharati Tamang, president, AIGL.

On Friday morning, Dulen Roy, Sub-Divisional Officer, Darjeeling, had arrived at the AIGL party office on Ladenla Road, Darjeeling, the venue of the hunger strike requesting Sharma to call it off. "The government is aware of the hunger strike. I request you to lift the hunger strike or continue at the hospital where you can get medical attention," stated the SDO. However, Sharma had decided to continue.

The AIGL had demanded a clarification from BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista regarding the progress of the inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub-communities in the ST list and Permanent Political Solution (PPS) for the Darjeeling Hills. The party had further demanded a deadline from Bista regarding the fulfilment of both these issues, failing which they had insisted he resign from the post of MP.