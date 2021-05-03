Increase allocation of Remdesivir to Maharashtra: HC tells Centre

Nagpur: The Bombay High Court here on Sunday asked the Central government to increase the supply of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra observing the current reduction in the allocation of the crucial drug is not consistent with the number of active COVID-19 cases as of May 1.



In a special hearing, the bench of Justices SB Shukre and AvinashGharote heard a bunch of petitions on the shortage of medical oxygen and

Remdesivir, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patients.

The bench said the high court came to know about the reduction in the allocation of Remdesivir to Maharashtra from May 1 to May 9.

"For the earlier period of ten days, the allocation was 4,30,000 vials, and the same for the next 10 days is 3,74,500. This means a reduction

of 60,500 vials of Remdesivir for Maharashtra," the judges said.

The bench observed that such a reduction in the allocation of Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra is not consistent with the number of active cases in the state.

"On April 30, the number of active cases in Maharashtra was 6,72,000 while the same is 6,64,000 as of May 1, which means active cases reduced hardly by about 1.2 per cent, whereas the reduction in the allocation of vials to Maharashtra for the aforesaid period is by 14.5 per cent.

"This mismatch needs to be reconsidered and removed by the Central government,"the bench said.

The high court also said that the Additional Solicitor General of India UlhasAurangabadkar would take instructions from the Union government on this issue and apprise the bench.