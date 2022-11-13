Inclement weather puts off Skyroot's maiden rocket launch to Nov 18

New Delhi: Inclement weather conditions have put off the sub-orbital launch of India's first privately developed rocket – Vikram-S – by three days to November 18, the Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace said on Sunday.



"Due to the inclement weather forecast, we have been given a new launch window from Nov 15-19 for our Vikram-S rocket launch from Sriharikota, with the most likely date being Nov 18 at 11:30 a.m," a Skyroot Aerospace spokesperson said. The launch was earlier scheduled for November 15. The maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named 'Prarambh', will carry payloads of two Indian and one foreign customers and is set for launch from ISRO's launchpad at Sriharikota. AGENCIES