'Inciting people on religious lines'

Jammu: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Wednesday that the BJP is promoting "The Kashmir Files", a film on the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, to incite people on religious lines and called for the setting up of a panel to probe the circumstances that led to the exodus of Pandits from the valley. Her demand came a day after National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah also called for setting up a panel to investigate the killings and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Asking people to watch the film but not harbour hatred towards Muslims, Mufti said the circumstances that led to the 2020 Delhi riots and the communal violence in Gujarat in 2002 should also be probed.

"Of course, the government of India should take a decision in this regard (probing the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits)," she told reporters on the sidelines of her party's convention here.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Centre should set up a "truth and reconciliation commission" to probe not only the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, but also the Gujarat and Delhi riots. "I have not seen 'The Kashmir Files'. I have heard that the film shows a lot of violence and bloodshed and that it has painful scenes. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was horrible. We feel their pain. But you cannot hate every Kashmiri Muslim (for the exodus of Pandits)," she said.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief recounted the massacres of Sikhs in Chittisinghpura, Hindus in Bajrala (Doda) and Kotdhara, and Muslims in Surankote and said, "Every community faced the worst oppression in Jammu and Kashmir. The people of Jammu and Kashmir were caught between the guns of Pakistan and India. The Kashmiri Pandits were also victims of it." Maintaining that the makers of the "The Kashmir Files" have to make money, Mufti accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting the film to incite people on religious lines. "The prime minister and the BJP are promoting it by giving free tickets and making it tax-free. They are inciting people. They divide people on religious lines," she said.