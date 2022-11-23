Incidents of drone-dropping from Pak largely down in Jammu: BSF

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has put in place its winter strategy along the International Border (IB) on the Jammu frontier to foil cross-border infiltration and said the number of incidents of drone-dropping of weapons, explosives and narcotics from Pakistan has decreased in the last three-four months.

Inspector General of the border-guarding force D K Boora told reporters here that the number of incidents of drone droppings from Pakistan has gone down substantially along the IB on the Jammu frontier.

"I will not be able to disclose to the media what measures have been taken in this regard, but several such measures have been taken," he said.

The IG asserted that with the help of technology, the force will put an end to to this menace.