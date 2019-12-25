In Vajpayee's village, 'Atal Tunnel' gets formal acknowledgement

Shimla: On the day, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi named Rohtang Tunnel after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reached Prini –Vajpayee's village, near Manali, to remember him for contributions to the nation and also Himachal Pradesh.



The 8.8 km long Rohtang Tunnel, now to be called as Atal Tunnel, was brain child of Vajpayee, who had promised to the people of Lahual-Spiti, a district which remains under snow for six months to provide an all-weather road connectivity.

He had laid the foundation stone of the tunnel's approaching road in 2003. It will reduce a distance of 46 km between tourists town of Manali to Keylong, district headquarter of Lahaul-Spiti.

Addressing a function at Mountaineering Institute Manali, Chief minister recalled that idea to construct Rohtang tunnel connecting landlocked winter-land Lahaul valley with rest of the world was conceived by Vajpayee and he was credited with launching of the project.

He said after demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the state Cabinet in its meeting had passed a resolution to urge the Centre to name Rohtang Tunnel as 'Atal Tunnel' as a mark of respect to the great leader.

Thakur thanked the Prime Minister Modi for acceding to the request of state government in this regard.

"This tunnel, which was at final completion stage, will not only provide all-weather connectivity to Lahaul-Spiti but also attract tourists to this beautiful district. The tunnel will also go a long way from the strategic point of view," he said.

Thakur paid rich tributes to Vajpayee on his 95th birthday and launched 'Ek Buta Beti Ke Naam', from the premises of his house at Prini.

Under this scheme, five tree saplings would be presented to the families of newly born girl child alongwith other kit. He presented five deodar saplings to the mothers of newly born girl child, besides 20 kilograms vermi-compost, five tree guards and name plate of the girl child to the family members.

Chief Minister listened the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi at Mountaineering institute Manali as Prime Minister launched Rs 6000 crore 'Atal Bhujal Yojna'.