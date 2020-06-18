In seven days, India records 80,367 new Covid-19 cases, 4,135 deaths

New Delhi: With India registering an increase of over 10,000 cases for the seventh consecutive day, it seems there is no sign of flattening the curve as the country's total count crossed 3.60 lakh mark on Thursday.



After analysing the Health Ministry's data of seven days, it has come to the notice that India recorded 80,367 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,135 deaths and 53,296 recoveries.

The total fresh cases increased between June 12 and June 18 contribute to 22 per cent of the total cases, which is an alarming sign when all the restrictions have been lifted to bring economic activities on the track.

As per the Health Ministry's data, India reported 10,956 fresh cases for the first time on June 12, which rose to 11,458 on June 13. The country recorded highest ever 12,881 new positive cases on June 18.

However, the spurt in cases witnessed a marginal decline on June 15 as 427 lesser cases were recorded after states reported total 11,502 fresh cases. India reported 10,667 new cases on June 16 and 10,974 positive cases on June 17.

In term of deaths, the country reported above 300 fatalities in the first five days while 2,003 causalities were recorded on June 17 as Delhi and Maharashtra released an updated list of deaths after adding 'unreported' fatalities as COVID-19 deaths.

In total, 4,135 deaths have been reported in seven days, which contributes to 33.7 per cent of the total death count of 12,881. As per the Health Ministry's data, India reported 396 deaths on June 12, 386 on June 13, 311 on June 14, 325 on June 15, 380 on June 16, 2,003 on June 17 and 334 on June 18.

On a brighter side amid this gloom, the recovery rate improved to 52.96 per cent and the recoveries in the seven days contribute to 27.42 per cent of the total recoveries of 1,94,325.

In these seven days, India reported the highest recovery of 10,215 on June 16, while lowest at 6,166 on June 12. A total of 7,135 patients were recovered in a single day on June 13, 8,049 on June 14, 7,419 on June 15, 6,922 on June 17 and 7,390 on June 18. Notably, India recorded the fourth-highest number of Coronavirus cases in the world. The top three worst-hit nations by COVID-19 infection were the United States, Brazil and Russia.