In majority of rape cases reported in Himachal Pradesh victims are known to accused: Report

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh annual crime data released by the police, at the end of 2018, shows a significant drop in cases of murders, decrease in road fatalities, however, a slight increase in cases of rape, cruelty to women and drug trafficking have also been noticed.



Yet, a notable feature in the cases of rape, shows an increase from 345 in 2018 to 358 during 2019, was that the victim was either known to the accused in majority of the cases or even consensual, which later turned into conflict between the two.

"With 95.7 per cent of the cases solved, the police have discovered that victim and the accused knew each other in the past. There were also cases of runaway-couples intending to get married but the problem here was that the girls were below 18 years of age. In such cases the male got booked on rape charges," Director General of police S R Mardi, in the crime summary released here on Thursday said. There were 229 cases of cruelty against women in 2019 as compared to 183 in 2018.

Mardi also claimed that as a result of the massive awareness drive started by the police and few helplines set-up by the government more women came out in 2019 to report crime against them.

Due to setting-up of helplines, the women are now not required to come to the police station. They can use the Gudiya helpline, Shakti button app, WhatsApp or the online portal to get an FIR registered.

"In total 3,225 complaints have been received through the Gudiya helpline since the start of 2018, of which 3,168 have been solved," he said.

The number of murder cases reported in Himachal Pradesh in 2019 was the lowest in the last ten years, Mardi added.

Against 99 murders which were reported in 2018, there were only 69 reported in 2019. Earlier in 2011, the figure was 132–highest ever and now in 2018 it is lowest.

"Ninety-four per cent murder cases have been solved," said DGP.

The road accidents, which every year had claimed highest number of deaths are now down by 7.08 per cent.

In 2019, 1,109 people died and 4,842 were injured in nearly 2,900 road accidents. The cases registered under the NDPS, however, has an increase of 7.2 per cent, which is good in terms of checking drug trafficking and drug abuse.

Of a total of 1,925 persons arrested under the NDPS Act, 12 of them were foreign nationals.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said: "We will launch a major offensive against the drug peddlers and simultaneously set-up rehabilitation and de-addiction centres. One such has already become functional at New Shimla with the help of social and empowerment department," said the Chief Minister.

Ankur Chauhan, CEO Sriram Hospital, where the rehabilitation and drug de-addiction centre is working said: "We have 54 beds, which can be increased to 60. Right now, we are working on 14 inmates. There is very encouraging response and significant improvement in behaviour of the inmates. We are giving them a complete family type atmosphere, conducting daily counselling sessions, besides providing doctor assistance through a NGO."